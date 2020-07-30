STATE FISHING REPORT

Lake Minnetonka: Anglers are fishing at 25-35 feet for walleyes in early mornings and evenings on the main lake using leeches or Lindy Rigs. Bass are hitting topwater frog baits at shallow depths near weedlines. Northerns are hitting spinnerbaits and Rapalas trolled outside of weed edges. Panfish action has been excellent on wax worms or Flu Flu jigs at around 12 feet.

Lake Vermilion: According to Joe Kruchowski of Northwoods Bait and Tackle, anglers are catching smaller walleyes on Fectos Point and Greenwood Bay using leeches or night crawlers at 10-15 feet in the early mornings and evenings. Northerns are hitting Rapalas and spinnerbaits along weed lines. Yamamoto Senko baits are producing the best bass action at shallow depths. Anglers are using slip bobbers for walleyes on the Little Fork River and artificial worms or leeches on the Vermilion River for smallmouth bass.

Grand Rapids area: Myriad methods are catching walleyes, ranging from trolled crankbaits to jigs to spinners at 6-20 feet on such lakes as Pokegama, Big Splithand, Trout and Wabana. Northerns are also active and hitting crankbaits or spinnerbaits trolled along weedlines.

Leech Lake: Good walleye action can be found with jigs, Rapalas and spinners around the humps at Walker Bay or with night crawlers on the main lake structure at 14-18 feet. Largemouth bass are active on weed edges in Boy, Sucker and Steamboat bays. Muskie action is improving. Bluegills and crappies are active near weedbeds; use slip bobbers and Fire-Fly jigs.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Anglers are chasing walleyes on the deeper parts of main lake bars at 20-25 feet, trolling spinners with live bait or crankbaits. Northerns are being caught with spoons or crankbaits at 8-15 feet along weedlines. Perch are hitting jigs and minnows at 6-12 feet.

Park Rapids area: Walleyes are fairly active on area lakes; anglers are using spinners, live bait rigs or jigs on deeper midlake structure along weedlines or flats. Northerns are taking crankbaits trolled near weedlines at 12-15 feet. Largemouth bass are hitting Wacky Worms in 5-10 feet on weedbeds. Crappies and bluegills are active in thick weeds.