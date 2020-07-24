Brainerd area: Anglers are trolling with harnesses along weed edges or using live bait rigs on rock pile areas for consistent walleye action. Northerns are being caught along shoreline breaks. Bass are in thicker weeds and crappies on weedy points.

Detroit Lakes area: Walleyes are on midlake structure at 19-26 feet on clearer lakes and shallower near weedlines on other lakes. Crappies are hitting plastic baits or trolled spinner rigs over weedlines at 9-15 feet. Largemouth bass are active near weedbeds at shallow depths, and smallmouth bass are active near rock/weed transitions. Northerns are biting near weed edges.

Ely area: Walleye action is improving as anglers are working midlake structure at 12-18 feet with spinner rigs. Bass action has been excellent on topwater baits or spinnerbaits near rocky flats at shallow depths. Northerns are hitting spoons or spinnerbaits around weedbeds or river mouths.

Kabetogama/Namakan/Ash River: There’s a consistent walleye bite at 20-26 feet off reefs or shoreline points on Lindy Rigs with leeches. Northerns and smallmouth bass are active along shorelines or in deeper weed beds, hitting trolled spoons and crankbaits.

Lake of the Woods: On the south end, walleyes are hitting spinners with night crawlers or crankbaits trolled near mud flats or reefs in deeper water. Bass are around weedlines or rocks.

Hackensack area: Bottom bouncers and spinners are catching walleyes, as are jigs fished along shorelines or over humps. Largemouth bass are hitting frog baits in weeds. Smallmouth bass are hitting topwater baits or crankbaits mornings and evenings on weed edges.