Chisago City area: Walleyes are hitting leeches under bobbers at 12-20 feet on Green, North Center and South Center lakes. Bass action is good on spoons, spinnerbaits or buzzbaits along weedlines on Green and Chisago. Panfish and northern action is productive on all area lakes.

Detroit Lakes area: Walleyes are being caught in 7-14 feet in cabbage weeds on jigs with minnows, leeches or nightcrawlers. Anglers are catching bass along weed edges in shallows on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and spoons. Bass are shallow on shoreline targets and on inside and outside weed edges depending on the weather. Jigs and plastics, spinners, spoons and crankbaits are all producing. Crappies are hitting jigs with minnows on outside weed edges at 9-13 feet.

Ely area: Recent warmer temperatures have improved the walleye bite in the evenings at 5-10 feet on bobbers with leeches or nightcrawlers over mud flats or near islands at 12-18 feet on Lindy Rigs with leeches or nightcrawlers. Good bass action can be found with topwater baits, spinnerbaits or jerkbaits at about 10 feet on shoreline flats. Anglers are using sucker minnows, spoons or spinnerbaits for good northern action on weedy bays at 12 feet or less.

Duluth area: Fish, Island and Rice lakes are best for walleye action on leeches or nightcrawlers along weed edges or rock piles at about 12-18 feet. Bass are taking spinnerbaits on Rice and Fish lakes along weed beds. Island Lake has produced good northern action on spoons or spinnerbaits. On Lake Superior, anglers are catching lake trout and coho salmon on crankbaits.

Lake of the Woods: On the south end of the lake, walleye anglers are using crankbaits or nightcrawler harnesses at 4-10 feet or jigs with shiner minnows or leeches at 15-30 feet. Nice-sized northerns are being caught in shallows. On the Rainy River, walleyes are taking jigs with minnows at 15-25 feet. Bass are being caught around bridges or rocky areas, and northerns are active in bays and bay mouths.

St. Cloud area: With the warmer water temperatures, some anglers are catching a few walleyes on Clearwater Lake using jigs with leeches or nightcrawlers. The Mississippi River is producing good bass action on topwater baits in shallows. Northerns are hitting Rapalas on Browns Lake.