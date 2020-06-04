Bemidji area: Warmer water has improved walleye action on Bemidji, Grace, Plantagenet and Lake Andrusia. The best spots are midlake structure and on weed lines using a jig and a minnow. Anglers are trolling crankbaits in the evening in 6-8 feet of water. Crappies and bluegills are taking small jigs and plastics at 3-6 feet. Bass fishing has been best in shallow water on jigs and plastic baits. Northerns are active along weed edges and hitting a variety of presentations.

Battle Lake area: Walleye anglers are fishing Ottertail, Rush and West Battle lakes using bottom bouncers with night crawlers or jigs with minnows in 15-20 feet. Northerns are taking spoons or Lindy Rigs with minnows along weed lines at 15-20 feet on Ottertail, Donald, Rush, West Battle and Twin. East Battle, Marion and Fish lakes are providing good bass action on frogs, spinnerbaits or jigs with minnows in cabbage weeds. Sunfish and crappies are biting on Clitherall, Fish and West Battle lakes.

Kabetogama-Ash River-Namakan: Anglers are catching walleyes on windblown weed lines using jigs with minnows or Lindy Rigs. Crappie action can be found on Lost Bay and Old Dutch and at the Ash River outlet. Smallmouth bass action is picking up on reefs.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Anglers have caught walleyes, northerns, bass and panfish in cabbage weeds. Good-sized crappies and sunfish are being caught in weedy areas of back bays.

Leech Lake: Anglers are targeting walleyes with a jig and minnow at 5-15 feet or in weeds in shallow bays. Bass and pike are hitting spinnerbaits, and panfish are taking night crawlers and panfish leeches.