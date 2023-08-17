Baudette area: Anglers are reporting good walleye activity on the Rainy River. Several spots on the river are holding fish, especially Four Mile Bay. Anglers near the Northwest Angle are reporting good muskie activity and are finding walleyes in several areas north of Garden Island.

Bemidji area: Bass, bluegills and crappies have been active on area lakes, according to Bemidji guide Dick Beardsley. The perch bite has been good, especially on Lake Andrusia, Lake Bemidji, and Big Lake. Beardsley said anglers are finding some walleyes in deep breaks on Lake Andrusia, Lake Bemidji, and the Turtle River chain.

Detroit Lakes area: The walleye bite has been good, according to VisitDetroitLakes.com. Anglers are finding walleyes in weed lines in depths of about 20 feet. Crappies are active in depths of 10 to 15 feet on area lakes, and smallmouth bass have been active in 20 to 22 feet.

Ely area: Smallmouth bass activityhas slowed in the last week, but anglers are finding some smallmouth bass in areas of current and near downed trees, according to Visit Ely. Pike activity has increased and anglers are finding them near river mouths and weed beds. Anglers report the best walleye fishing is in shallow water.

Lake Pepin: Anglers on Lake Pepin are catching saugers and walleyes, reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Anglers who work in the backwaters of the Mississippi River are finding some panfish.

Lake Superior: Anglers fishing up the North Shore from Duluth report the fishing has slowed because of windy conditions and fluctuating water temperatures, but some fish are being caught off deep structures in depths of 110 to 180 feet. Anglers fishing between Grand Marais and Taconite Harbor have reported catching lake trout near shore. Anglers fishing from shore in Grand Marais Harbor reported catching some brook trout in the 14- to 18-inch range.