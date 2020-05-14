Battle Lake area: Anglers are finding the best walleye action on Ottertail, Rush and West Battle lakes using crawlers in about 20 feet of water or trolling with crank baits at 5-10 feet. Northerns are taking spoons or Lindy Rigs tipped with minnows on Ottertail, Donald and Twin lakes at 15-20 feet along weed lines. Sunfish and crappies are biting on Clitherall, Fish, East Battle and West Battle lakes. Sunfish are being found at depths of 10-15 feet using night crawlers or waxworms, and crappies are at about 15-20 feet. Muskies are being caught on West Battle at 15-20 feet.

Ely area: Anglers found good walleye action on area lakes using a jig and minnow at 12-16 feet or trolling with Rapalas. Northerns were very active using sucker minnows in shallow bays with warmer water temperatures. Some anglers caught crappies at about 15 feet in shallow bays using crappie minnows.

Lake Waconia: Anglers are targeting the shallower areas of Center and Pillsbury reefs and Harms Point using fathead or shiner minnows, leeches or crankbaits. Waconia Bay is a good spot for crappie action at 8-14 feet.

Lake of the Woods: Walleyes are hitting on a jig with minnow on the south end at depths ranging from 6 to 23 feet. Some anglers are working sandbars at 12-18 feet jigging with a chub or shiner minnow. On the Rainy River, nice walleye and northern action was found in the Four Mile Bay and Bostic Bay areas.

Leech Lake: Walleye fishing was spotty but some were caught using minnows and rigs along windblown shoreline breaks in weed, sand, and rock areas at about 10-13 feet. Crappies are taking live baits at shallow depths.

Park Rapids area: Warming water temperatures are providing anglers with a mix of walleye and northern action. Walleyes are taking live bait rigs with shiner minnows at 5-10 feet or Berkley Flicker Shads while trolling.