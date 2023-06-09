Bemidji area: According to Northwoods Bait in Bemidji, low light conditions have been the best time to catch walleyes, which are scattered. Bluegills can be found on the edges of shallow bays and smallmouth bass can bound on the boulder flats in depths of 3 to 6 feet.

Brainerd area: The walleye bite has irregular on area lakes, but anglers are having some walleye success on Edwards, Gull and Pelican lakes. While the walleye bite has been slow, the bass bite has been good and are being found in depths of 6 to 10 feet.

Ely area: With the quick warming of the water temps on area lakes, the walleye bite has been very solid, especially in shallow depths. Northerns have moved into deeper waters. Smallmouth bass have been active, especially in shallow depths. Brown and rainbow trout are being on area lakes, especially in deeper waters.

Lake Mille Lacs: According to Johnson's Portside in Isle, Mille lacs is on fire and hitting on all cylinders for walleyes and bass. Bass are on the beds and the walleye evening bobber leech bite is a successful approach. Deeper water walleyes have been active during the day on long snells and slow trolling.

Lake of the Woods: Lake of the Woods: The south end of the lake is producing good sauger and walleye fishing. Walleyes are mostly being found in depths of 18 to 24 feet. The Rainy River is also producing a good walleye bite and smallmouth bass have been active. The sturgeon season re-opens July 1.

Lake Winnibigoshish: According to the Lake Winnibigoshish Resort Association, walleye action has slowed in the past week. The most productive times have been early and late in the day, especially on the bars in depths of 24 to 28 feet or the 12- to 14-foot shoreline breaks. Some anglers are doing well pulling crankbaits along the shoreline breaks during the evenings and after dark. Pike and perch are mixed in with no real patterns being established for them.