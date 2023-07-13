Mississippi River: The walleye bite in the Lake Pepin area has slowed. With the low flow levels of the river, anglers fishing around the tips of the wing dams are seeing better results, especially for catfish.

Lake Mille Lacs: The lake is seeing a good smallmouth bass bite and anglers are finding walleyes, especially during evening, low light hours.

Lake of the Woods: Anglers on the south end of the lake and near the NW Angle are reporting a good walleye bite. On the south end, walleyes are being found in depths from 12 to 30 feet. Anglers on the lake are also reporting good muskie activity. A solid walleye bite is also being found on the Rainy River.

Leech Lake: Anglers are seeing good large and smallmouth bass activity, according to the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Largemouth are being found near docks and weeds and smallmouth are being caught in depths of 8 to 14 feet near rock piles. Walleyes are being caught in depths of 6 to 14 feet, depending on structure. Muskie activity has slowed recently.

West Metro: Anglers are catching bass, sunfish, northerns and walleyes on Lake Minnetonka, according to Sportsman's Warehouse. Walleyes are being found in depths of 12 to 15 feet in the larger bays. Anglers are finding walleyes on Lake Independence in low light hours in depths of 18 to 20 feet. Medicine Lake and Lake Sarah are producing a good panfish bite.