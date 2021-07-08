Baudette area: Walleye fishing is strong on the south shore of Lake of the Woods and near the Northwest Angle. On the Rainy River, the sturgeon "keep one" season opened July 1. Anglers also are finding smallmouth bass, northern pike, sauger and walleyes on the river.

Leech Lake: Walleye fishing is a challenge because the fish are scattered at various depths, but some are taking muskies. Bass are found in mid-lake structure along deeper edges. Crappie action is good, especially close to weed edges in low light hours.

Moorhead area: As of late last week, water levels on the Red River were historically low, but with the spawn complete, catfish have been very active. Anglers have found good numbers of catfish from the top, middle and outer edges of holes on the river.

Ortonville area: Big Stone Lake has given up good numbers of perch, especially in depths of 10 to 13 feet in holes in the weeds. Late last week, some anglers caught perch, one after another. Anglers also found some walleye in the same area.

Park Rapids area: Crappies and walleye are getting culled on area lakes from the shallow weeds in depths of 6 to 10 feet. Bass have been active in depths of 12 to 17 feet and northern pike have been active in depths around 10 feet off the shores of the sunken, grassy islands. Anglers are finding good-sized bluegills as they come off their beds.

Willmar area: Fishing has been good on area lakes such as Big Kandiyohi, Calhoun, Foot, Long and Nest. Bass, panfish and walleyes have remained active on area lakes. Walleye anglers are having success, especially during low light hours. Crappies have also been active in low-light hours.

Lake Waconia: Bass fishing is very good on the lake all season, according to In Towne Marina in Waconia. The bass are active in shallow and deep water. Some walleyes are being caught, especially around dusk. North Reef and Anderson's Reef are areas seeing action. The sunfish spawn is done, but the sunnies remain active, especially near the outer weed lines. Water temperatures were in the low 80s earlier in the week.