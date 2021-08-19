Detroit Lakes area: Anglers are having success finding a variety of fish on area lakes. Walleyes are on the bars and points near the sharper breaks to deep water. Largemouth and smallmouth bass, bluegills and crappies have been active, too.

Glenwood area: Anglers fishing on lakes Mary, Minnewaska and Reno have found good walleye fishing. Bass are biting on Lake Minnewaska, too. The Le Homme Dieu chain and lakes Pelican, Reno and Scandi have had good largemouth bass action.

Grand Rapids area: Bass and walleye fishing has been good on area lakes.Walleyes are near the outside edge of the weed lines. Bluegills and crappies are biting consistently on area lakes.

Lake Kabetogoma: The St. Louis County lake in Voyageurs National Park has produced good jumbo perch and walleye fishing. Anglers are having success in depths of 20 to 23 feet on the edges of the lake's reefs. Anglers also are finding bass.

Stillwater area: Anglers on the St. Croix River are catching channel catfish and good-sized smallmouth bass. The walleye bite has been good, and sauger activity has increased.

Southwest metro area: According to In Towne Marina in Waconia, Lake Waconia is producing a good panfish bite.Anglers are finding bass off the lake's reefs.