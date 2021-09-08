Minnesota firefighters from nine departments will travel to Louisiana to assist in recovery efforts.

Gov. Tim Walz authorized a 18-day mission after the state received a request from Louisiana officials for help, according to a news release Wednesday. The firefighters are from Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Red Wing, Chaska, Brainerd, Crosslake, the West Metro Fire District, the Centennial Fire District and the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire District.

"When disaster hits, Minnesotans have always stepped up to help out their neighbors," Walz said in the release. "Hurricane Ida has devastated homes, businesses, and communities in Louisiana. I am proud that Minnesota firefighters have answered the call to aid Louisiana in their efforts to keep people safe after the storm."

With the extra help, local firefighters will be able to get rest and assess damage to their own homes. The request from Louisiana was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) — a mutual aid agreement among all the states. This is the second time Minnesota has responded to an EMAC request.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759