Greater Minnesota

Minnesota father charged with forcing teenage son to have sex with adult women

William Roy Witt, 39, of Montevideo has been charged with multiple felonies for criminal sexual conduct spanning several years.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 17, 2025 at 4:38PM
The Redwood Falls Police Department. (Jp Lawrence/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Minnesota man faces multiple felony charges after accusations that he pressured his teenage son into having sex with adult women.

William Roy Witt, 39, of Montevideo is charged in Chippewa and Lyon counties of criminal sexual conduct and aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct.

Also charged with various counts of felony criminal sexual conduct are three women said to be Witt’s girlfriends at various points: Maria Isabel Rios, 44, of Montevideo; Kimberly Kay Klein, 43, of Vesta; and Sarah Marie Riederer, 43, of Springfield.

The charges are related to the alleged sexual abuse of Witt’s teenage son over several years and across multiple counties, according to criminal complaints against Witt and the three women.

The investigation began after a child protection report from Chippewa County Family Services was received in January, investigators at the Redwood Falls Police Department said in a criminal complaint. The victim was living with his mother in Iowa at the time.

The complaints detail allegations that Witt arranged for and sometimes participated in sexual encounters between his son and the three women.

The alleged abuse began around the son’s 15th birthday in March 2022, and continued until late 2024, occurring in Redwood Falls, Montevideo, Marshall, and Springfield.

According to the complaints, the son reportedly stated that his father, Witt, would coax him into sex with the adult women, one of whom he saw as his “second mother.” Witt sometimes provided alcohol and set up DJ equipment for group sex at his home in Redwood Falls, which has since been demolished.

The son said he didn’t feel he could say no to his father, who allegedly told him at one point to “be a man.”

The son described feeling uncomfortable and that he eventually cut off contact with his father. He reported suffering stress and mental anguish as a result, requiring therapy.

Court documents state that during interviews with law enforcement, Rios and Klein admitted to sexual contact with the minor, alleging Witt had encouraged or persuaded them.

Police said Rios stated the minor was 16 at the time of some incidents. Charges said Klein admitted the encounters began in Marshall on the boy’s 15th birthday as a “gift” arranged by Witt.

Police said they spoke with Witt on March 22 and initially he denied knowing whether his son had been victimized, but then admitted to investigators that he dated the three women and that group sex sessions involving himself, his son and Rios occurred numerous times.

Charges against the man and three women include first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Witt was in custody at the Chippewa County jail as of Thursday, according to an inmate roster.

Jeremy Blackwelder, a Granite Falls-based attorney listed as representing Witt, declined in a phone call to comment on the case.

Sign up for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Prairie Local newsletter covering the southwest corner of the state.

about the writer

about the writer

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Hot-mic insults by International Falls City Council fuel frustrations and recall campaigns

card image

Hundreds of residents signed recall petitions after months of mounting frustration over city spending in the backdrop of Canadian trade war anxieties.

Greater Minnesota

Minnesota father charged with forcing teenage son to have sex with adult women

card image

Outdoors

What’s going on with the DNR’s long-anticipated outdoor activity licensing app?

card image