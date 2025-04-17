Minnesota father charged with forcing teenage son to have sex with adult women

A Minnesota man faces multiple felony charges after accusations that he pressured his teenage son into having sex with adult women.
William Roy Witt, 39, of Montevideo is charged in Chippewa and Lyon counties of criminal sexual conduct and aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct.
Also charged with various counts of felony criminal sexual conduct are three women said to be Witt’s girlfriends at various points: Maria Isabel Rios, 44, of Montevideo; Kimberly Kay Klein, 43, of Vesta; and Sarah Marie Riederer, 43, of Springfield.
The charges are related to the alleged sexual abuse of Witt’s teenage son over several years and across multiple counties, according to criminal complaints against Witt and the three women.
The investigation began after a child protection report from Chippewa County Family Services was received in January, investigators at the Redwood Falls Police Department said in a criminal complaint. The victim was living with his mother in Iowa at the time.
The complaints detail allegations that Witt arranged for and sometimes participated in sexual encounters between his son and the three women.
The alleged abuse began around the son’s 15th birthday in March 2022, and continued until late 2024, occurring in Redwood Falls, Montevideo, Marshall, and Springfield.
According to the complaints, the son reportedly stated that his father, Witt, would coax him into sex with the adult women, one of whom he saw as his “second mother.” Witt sometimes provided alcohol and set up DJ equipment for group sex at his home in Redwood Falls, which has since been demolished.