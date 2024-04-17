A 1-year-old boy who fell out a hotel window in Sioux Falls has died, according to his father.

Madden Hein was hospitalized for treatment of critical injuries and died Monday, two days after falling from the third floor at the Club House Hotel & Suites, according to his father.

"It is with heavy hearts to say that our sweet baby boy Madden gained his angel wings late on April 15th," read a posting on social media from parents Kathryn and Alex Hein of Lakefield in southwestern Minnesota. "Madden is going into organ donation. His organs are going to help so many other people. Our little boy is a real-life superhero."

While investigators continued looking into the circumstances leading up to the boy's fatal fall, "There is nothing to lead us to believe it was anything other than a tragic accident," police public information officer Sam Clemens said Wednesday.

Along with his parents, Madden is survived by a 3-year-old sister and a future sibling who is due in August, according to an online fundraising effort started to help the family with expenses related to Madden's death.

Alex Hein is a social studies teacher at Jackson County Central Middle School and the head coach of the Jackson County Central High School boys basketball team.

Kathryn Hein is a kindergarten teacher in the district at Riverside Elementary and is on the girls volleyball coaching staff.