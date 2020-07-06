From car dealers to construction companies, Minnesota employers hauled in a total of $10.2 billion through the popular Paycheck Protection Program, ranking the state No. 15 in the U.S., according to data released Monday by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The program, which is credited with lowering unemployment this spring, helped employers bring back more than 51 million jobs in the U.S. at a time when the economy was crashing. But many employers have been critical of the program, especially retailers and restaurant owners, who say the government pressured them into rehiring furloughed workers at a time when they were still shut down and unable to generate much if any revenue.

Congress has now agreed to extend the program, which was due to expire on June 30, until Aug. 8 to allow business owners a chance to apply for more than $130 billion in remaining funds. Altogether, 4.9 million employers have received a total of $521 billion in relief through the program.

The loans are forgivable as long as employers spend at least 60% of the funds on payroll, down from 75% in the original bill. The formula was changed through bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips.

Now, another Minnesota member of Congress — Rep. Angie Craig — is leading a Democratic effort to pass legislation that would allow business owners to apply for a second PPP loan as long as their sales have declined at least 50% since the onset of COVID-19.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a House committee last week that the administration supports the idea of providing targeted assistance to businesses that have been harmed by the economic downturn.

“We are monitoring economic conditions closely,” Mnuchin said. “Certain industries, such as construction, are recovering quickly, while others, such as retail and travel, are facing longer-term impacts and may require additional relief. We look forward to continued conversations with you to address these critical economic issues.”

Though Mnuchin and the SBA originally refused to make public the names of PPP loan recipients, they changed course after Democrats blasted the administration for a lack of transparency on a huge government program. Historically, the SBA has released the names of companies and the amount of money they borrowed in other lending programs.

But administration officials are still not providing hard numbers on the loans, instead classifying them according to various loan sizes, such as companies that received from $5 million to the program maximum of $10 million. The PPP was open to companies with 500 or fewer employees, including restaurant chains with no more than 500 employees per outlet.

In Minnesota, 132 employers received at least $5 million, including a hog farm in Sleepy Eye, 20 construction companies and eight restaurant owners. Some of the biggest recipients are well known, such as Chanhassen cheesemaker Bongards Creameries, Minneapolis law firm Robins Kaplan and D’Amico Holding Company, which operates Italian restaurants in the Twin Cities such as Campiello and D’Amico & Sons.

Also receiving at least $5 million: the Breck School in Golden Valley, retailer Christopher & Banks, restauranters Famous Dave’s and Granite City, technology provider Loffler Companies, and the Planned Parenthood regional office in St. Paul.

Among companies that received at least $1 million are more than 400 auto and truck dealers, including Duluth Ford, Golden Valley Motors and Peterbilt of Winona.

This is a developing story.