ELECTION

2020 Election: Tracking Minnesota’s early vote

The high-stakes 2020 general election has kicked into gear, with many Minnesotans requesting, receiving and sending back absentee ballots. Some drop off their absentee ballots in-person at local voting centers, while others live in rural mail-only precincts.

No-excuse absentee voting has been available in Minnesota since 2014 and has become an increasingly popular option with every passing election, but this one is likely to take the cake. In Minnesota’s August primary, a majority of voters cast their ballots absentee, including upwards of 80 to 90% of voters in Greater Minnesota.