Mannon McMahon scored with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left in the second overtime and the Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team won a marathon NCAA tournament opener Thursday night, beating Connecticut 1-0 in Columbus, Ohio.

Five-time NCAA champion UMD (21-13-4) won on its 48th shot on goal in the game, as McMahon put in a rebound with a scrum surrounding Huskies goalie Tia Chan. The Bulldogs' Reece Hunt was in the crease, but she was pushed there by UConn's Ainsley Svetek, and officials did not call goalie interference.

UConn (25-8-5), making its NCAA tournament debut, also had a goal midway through the second OT wiped off because of an offsides call.

Ève Gascon stopped 33 shots for the Bulldogs, who face WCHA rival Ohio State on Saturday. UMD is 0-5 vs. the Buckeyes this season.

• Wisconsin-River Falls' Maddie McCollins, a Wayzata High School alum, won the Laura Hurd Award, given to the best women's hockey player in Division III. McCollins leads D-III with 62 points (32 goals, 30 assists) for the Falcons (29-0), who play Adrian in the NCAA semifinals Friday.



