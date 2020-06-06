Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich, a native of Hibbing, Minn., was named the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year by USA Hockey on Friday. The award, established in 1994, recognizes the accomplishments of the top American-born player in men’s college hockey.

“It’s definitely exciting, for sure, especially during this time of [coronavirus] quarantine with my family,” said Perunovich, who earlier was named the Hobey Baker Award winner.

“It’s something to look forward to and share together. It means a lot to my family, my teammates and the city of Duluth.”

After three seasons at UMD, Perunovich signed a two-year entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues in March. He was selected 45th overall by them in the 2018 NHL draft.

