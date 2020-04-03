Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich, North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman were named the Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalists Thursday. The award, given annually to the top player in college hockey, will be announced at 10 a.m. April 11 on ESPN.

Perunovich, a junior from Hibbing, Minn., signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the St. Louis Blues last week.

Randy Johnson

UMD forward turns pro

Junior forward Justin Richards of Minnesota Duluth agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with the New York Rangers and will forgo his senior season with the Bulldogs, the club announced.

Richards, an undrafted free agent, had 14 goals and 11 assists in 34 games for the Bulldogs this season. His father, Todd, is a former Wild coach and Gophers defenseman. — RJ

Millen, Chorske to lead

St. Cloud team in NAHL

Former Gophers standouts Corey Millen and Tom Chorske were named coach and general manager, respectively, for the St. Cloud Blizzard of the North American Hockey League. They replace Moe Mantha, who retired as coach and GM after the 2019-20 season. — RJ

Etc.

• Tyler Bormann, the boys' basketball coach at Moorhead High School, was named the head coach of the Concordia (Moorhead) men's basketball team. Bormann, a 2006 graduate of Concordia, led the Spuds to back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2019 and 2020 for the first time in school history.

• Gustavus forward Caleb Anderson, a junior from Sioux Falls, S.D., was named to the American Hockey Coaches Association's Division III West All-American second team.