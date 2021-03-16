ERIE, PA. – The Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team wasn't sure it would make the NCAA tournament, but now that they are in, the Bulldogs have made it back to the Frozen Four for the first time in more than a decade.

Ashton Bell stole the puck at her own blue line and skated in for the game's only goal at 6 minutes, 39 seconds of overtime, and the Bulldogs defeated Colgate 1-0 in the NCAA quarterfinals Monday night.

"What a great hockey game from start to finish, two really good teams duking it out," said UMD coach Maura Crowell, who earned her 100th victory with the program.

The Bulldogs advanced to the Frozen Four for the eighth time in program history but the first since 2010, when they won their most recent championship.

Emma Soderberg made 30 saves for the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (12-6), who advance to play top-seeded Northeastern in Wednesday's semifinal.

Kayle Osborne stopped 29 shots for fourth-seeded Colgate (15-7-1), the ECAC tournament champion.

Northeastern 5, Robert Morris 1: Skylar Fontaine had two goals and an assist and the top-seeded Huskies (21-1-1) ran their unbeaten streak to 21 games by routing the eighth-seeded Colonials (16-8-1).

Chloe Aurard and Alina Mueller each had a goal and an assist for Northeastern, with Aurard giving the Huskies a first-period lead when she scored shorthanded 7:57 in.

Emily Curlette scored with 56.2 seconds left in the second period to pull Robert Morris within 2-1, but Mueller answered by scoring with 3.8 seconds left before intermission.