Minnesota driver who was injured by debris that fell off passing semi has died

A Minnesota driver who was injured by debris that fell from a passing semitrailer truck one afternoon last spring has died, officials said.
The incident occurred about 1 p.m. on April 25 on Hwy. 63 near Racine in southern Minnesota, the State Patrol said.
Cassandra Danielle Faulhaber, 36, of Le Roy, was heading south, when an unspecified object from a northbound semi came off and went through the SUV’s windshield and struck Faulhaber, the patrol said.
On Wednesday, the patrol announced that Faulhaber had died. Her online obituary said she died Monday while hospitalized in Rochester.
Her husband, 35-year-old Jerrod Ryan Faulhaber, was also in the SUV and not hurt, the patrol said.
The patrol said it found the semi and trucker, 53-year-old Christopher Paul Johnson, of North Branch, Minn.
Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said Thursday that the case “will be sent to the [Mower] County attorney for review for possible charges.”
Casandra Faulhaber was a stay-at-home mother to her four children, the obituary noted, and added that she enjoyed kayaking, fishing, swimming, playing darts, reading, baking “and doing all kinds of crafts.”