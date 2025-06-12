Rochester

Minnesota driver who was injured by debris that fell off passing semi has died

The State Patrol said a case will be sent to prosecutors for possible charges against the trucker.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 9:47PM
Minnesota State Patrol (Minnesota State Patrol)

A Minnesota driver who was injured by debris that fell from a passing semitrailer truck one afternoon last spring has died, officials said.

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. on April 25 on Hwy. 63 near Racine in southern Minnesota, the State Patrol said.

Cassandra Danielle Faulhaber, 36, of Le Roy, was heading south, when an unspecified object from a northbound semi came off and went through the SUV’s windshield and struck Faulhaber, the patrol said.

On Wednesday, the patrol announced that Faulhaber had died. Her online obituary said she died Monday while hospitalized in Rochester.

Her husband, 35-year-old Jerrod Ryan Faulhaber, was also in the SUV and not hurt, the patrol said.

The patrol said it found the semi and trucker, 53-year-old Christopher Paul Johnson, of North Branch, Minn.

Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said Thursday that the case “will be sent to the [Mower] County attorney for review for possible charges.”

Casandra Faulhaber was a stay-at-home mother to her four children, the obituary noted, and added that she enjoyed kayaking, fishing, swimming, playing darts, reading, baking “and doing all kinds of crafts.”

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Rochester

See More

Rochester

Minnesota driver who was injured by debris that fell off passing semi has died

card image

The State Patrol said a case will be sent to prosecutors for possible charges against the trucker.

Rochester

Rochester eyes more car-free living for its booming downtown

card image

Greater Minnesota

Law enforcement fatally shoots suspect in southern Minnesota; woman found dead in residence