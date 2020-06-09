The website enabling Minnesotans to renew driver's licenses and state identification cards online appeared to be operating normally Tuesday after it was overwhelmed Monday morning, leaving some applicants unable to get through.

Large numbers of people logging onto the Department of Public Safety website caused an interruption to most services, including the new online license renewal service offered by the Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) division, officials said.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and ask you to check back in a few minutes," read part of a message that users saw when trying to renew their licenses Monday.

The license renewal system was back to normal by Monday afternoon, said Megan Leonard, a DVS spokeswoman. By 1 p.m., more than 1,260 users had successfully submitted renewal applications online.

Some ran into snags when trying to pay the $32 renewal fee. Customers are not able to use a menu to select the bank that corresponds with their accounts, Leonard said. But they can do it by typing in the routing number for their financial institution.

"It goes entirely by the routing number ... That may be what was tripping them up," Leonard said.

DVS began renewing licenses online after Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill waiving the provision that required a vision screening and having a new photo taken. The law allows for online renewals through June 30, 2021.

More than 9,100 people have completed license and ID card renewals online since that option became available June 3.

Leonard said that Minnesotans with driver's licenses or ID cards expiring by July 31 will have until Aug. 31 to renew them. Drivers seeking to renew or apply for a Real ID or Enhanced ID will still need to complete their transactions in person at a DVS office.