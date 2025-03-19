Minnesota, don’t be like Iowa

Of the ag states that make up the Mississippi River watershed, Iowa leads all in terms of topsoil loss and agricultural pollution runoff that feeds the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. We are still losing on average more than five tons of topsoil per acre/year, all of it going down the Mighty Miss, taking with it nearly a billion pounds of nitrogen fertilizer. Every year. The Trust Fund would have provided funding to reverse this trend. But that would have meant acknowledging we have a problem.