Minnesota DNR loosens walleye regulations on Mille Lacs for entire season

The regulation set by the DNR is based on a safe harvest allocation that’s up 28 percent from a year ago. Anglers may keep two walleyes over 17 inches long, but only one of those fish can be over 20 inches long. Unlike the recent past, there is no posted end date for the bag limit this year. Fisheries Chief Brad Parsons said the DNR does not anticipate any unexpected closure of fishing. The worst would be a shift to catch-and-release, but the two-fish limit is intended to last until the season ends in late November.