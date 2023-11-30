Deep divisions among Minnesota Democrats over the Israel-Hamas war spilled out into the open on Thursday when more than a dozen Senate DFLers called out a colleague for comments about Palestinians that they said were "dehumanizing" and inflammatory.

Their rebuke followed a Wednesday news conference where Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, said hatred is rising for Israelis among Palestinians, whose "youth dream of the opportunity to achieve glory and even martyrdom by killing as many Jews as possible."

"Is it any wonder that these same children grow up and call their parents after slaughtering innocent concert goers in the desert to brag about killing 10 Jews, saying 'Mama, aren't you proud of me?'" he continued, referencing a recording of a Hamas fighter after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

"He recited a litany of hateful, prejudicial and demonstrably false claims," state Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, said in a statement. "Through his language, Senator Latz assigned nefarious motives to Palestinian children, describing them all as aspiring murderers. His remarks were irresponsible and dangerous."

Latz, a six-term legislator who is Jewish, joined Jewish groups Wednesday to speak out against the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, whose members were urging the state's Board of Investment to pull any government investments out of Israel. He said their movement is anti-Semitic and seeks the end of the Jewish state.

"Divestment would move the needle in the wrong direction, instead it would give comfort and encouragement to a movement fundamentally dedicated to the destruction of Israel," he said.

But his comments about Palestinians were what raised concerns for his colleagues, who said he used "degrading language to describe entire populations of people."

"The language we use, especially at this moment, matters," Maye Quade said. A dozen members of the Senate DFL caucus joined her in condemning Latz's comments on Thursday. The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) called his comments Islamophobic and asked other Democratic leaders to formally denounce his statements. The Senate DFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Latz.

The divisions among Senate DFLers is the latest internal party flare up over the ongoing conflict. In October, DFL Party Chair Ken Martin lambasted the Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America after the group shared a "statement of solidarity with Palestine" in the wake of Hamas attacks on Israel. The Twin Cities DSA chapter later clarified its position, saying it "strongly condemn attacks on civilians by Hamas."

Martin said in a statement Thursday that "inflammatory rhetoric from elected officials is counterproductive to addressing rising Islamophobia and antisemitism."

"All DFLers should set a better example and avoid applying broad generalizations to entire groups of people," he said. "Part of our values as DFLers is our recognition of the humanity of both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.