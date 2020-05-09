Twenty-four more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, state health officials reported Saturday, and the count for confirmed cases has increased by more than 700 statewide.

The pandemic has caused a total of 558 deaths across the state thus far, according to data posted Saturday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health. Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities account for 449 deaths, or roughly four out of every five across the state.

Numbers released Saturday show the confirmed case count of 10,790 grew from Friday’s tally of 10,088 cases.

A total of 476 people require hospitalization, compared with 473 on Friday, the Health Department said. There are 180 patients in the ICU, compared with 198 intensive care patients Friday.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 1,612 people have been hospitalized, up from 1,549 on Friday.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include: those age 65 years and older; residents of long-term care facilities; and those with underlying medical conditions. The medical conditions range from lung disease, serious heart conditions and cancer to severe obesity, diabetes and kidney patients who need dialysis.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness, the Health Department says, and does not require a clinic visit.

Public health officials say the reported case count in Minnesota dramatically understates the number infected and sickened in the state. Limited testing has made it impossible to precisely document the spread, but the volume of tests has been increasing.

