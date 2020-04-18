Ten more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, state officials said Saturday, an increase that brings the statewide toll to 121 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of known COVID-19 cases increased from 2,071 to 2,213, according to data posted Saturday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health.

A total of 239 people currently require hospitalization, compared with 223 on Friday, according to the Health Department. There are now 111 patients in the ICU, compared with 106 intensive care patients Friday.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced in China late last year.

Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 561 people have been hospitalized, up from 518 on Friday.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness, the health department says, and does not require a clinic visit.

The reported case count dramatically understates the number of Minnesotans who've been infected and sickened, the Health Department says. The virus is thought to be circulating across much of the state, but limited testing supplies make it impossible to precisely document the spread.

Earlier this month, Gov. Tim Walz extended a "stay-at-home" order that's meant to slow the spread of disease to reserve scarce health care resources. Protesters gathered outside the Governor's Residence in St. Paul on Friday calling for changes to the order to help revive the state's ailing economy, but Walz said restrictions only will be lifted gradually.

Walz on Friday ordered the opening of golf courses, shooting ranges and other outdoor activities. Numbers released Friday show there are now 1,118 patients in the state who no longer need to be in isolation, up from 1,066 patients on Friday. The approximate number of tests completed stands at 44,368, up from 43,053 at Friday's data release.

There are now 74 counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Kittson joining the list Saturday.

The median age for all cases is 54 and the median age for all those who have died is 84.

The age range for all cases between 4 weeks and 104 years held steady on Saturday, according to the Health Department. The age range held steady in two other categories: hospitalized cases (4 weeks to 102 years); and deaths (ages 56 to 100).

A 20-year-old is now in the ICU, which lowers the age range for intensive care patients to between 20 and 95 years.

The Health Department says the likely exposure for 27% of the state's known cases is community transmission. Congregate living staff or residents account for 26% of confirmed cases, while health care staff represent 13% of known cases

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.