Another 786 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 23 more people have died, state officials announced Thursday.

The increase in cases, setting another daily record, means that 9,365 people have contracted the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Sixteen of the newly reported deaths were among residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

There have been 508 COVID-19 related deaths in Minnesota.

Testing continues to ramp up, with 4,189 tests performed, which is an increase but so far state and private labs have not passed the 5,000 mark. On Wednesday, state officials reported more than 5,000 tests, but later clarified that number included tests from an earlier period due to a data reporting issue.

Counties with food processing plants have seen an increase in cases due to a push to get more people tested. Nobles County now has 1,153 cases, an increase of 71, while Stearns County saw 186 more cases to 1,161.

About 80% of COVID-19 cases have mild symptoms, which can include a cough, fever, muscle pain and a loss of taste or smell.

More serious cases can require hospitalization and 435 state residents are occupying patient beds as a result, a decrease of eight from the previous day. There are 182 in intensive care.

Residents of long-term care facilities account for 80% of the state’s deaths.

People with underlying medical problems are most likely to succumb to the disease, which often leads to pneumonia or respiratory distress.

That has been the pattern even among those who are not residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Thirty percent of those who died had heart disease or other conditions, while 23% had high blood pressure, 19% had kidney disease and 17% had diabetes, according to a Star Tribune analysis of 327 COVID-19 death records. About one-third of the deceased had two or more of the most common pre-existing conditions.

Twitter: @GlennHowatt