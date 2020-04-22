The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic showed no signs of peaking in Minnesota on Wednesday, when the state Department of Health reported another 19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 179.

The state also reported another 154 newly lab-confirmed infections, and that 240 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus. Among those hospitalized, 107 are in intensive care.

The new counts came Wednesday morning as signs pointed to the announcement of a new statewide strategy using the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic and other health care providers to dramatically increase COVID-19 diagnostic testing in the state.

The total case count of 2,721 is based on 49,344 tests by the state public health lab and private labs such as Mayo, but state health officials have said that is inadequate to truly understand the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota. State epidemiologists are working under the assumption that every one confirmed case represents as many as 100 unconfirmed cases, given the high number of people who suffer mild or no symptoms at all.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said earlier this week that an announcement on the expansion of testing in Minnesota was imminent. State health officials also gave testimony to a Senate committee on Tuesday about the need to expand testing so that all people with suspicious respiratory symptoms could know if they have been infected by the coronavirus.

The state also wants to increase surveillance testing for the virus and to more closely monitor high-risk individuals such as long-term care residents. The majority of deaths have involved residents of such facilities. COVID-19 globally has produced higher rates of serious illness among the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

A news release stated that Gov. Tim Walz will appear at a live press briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday, though it was unclear if a new testing deal would be discussed. Walz had previously said he wants to increase capacity in Minnesota to as many as 5,000 diagnostic tests per day.

