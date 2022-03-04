A growing number of government agencies across Minnesota are lifting mask mandates in their buildings as the latest wave of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

The Minnesota court system and Hennepin County government leaders said that they will be lifting mask requirements in most of their buildings Monday. The Duluth school district made a similar decision to lift its mask mandate in its buildings for students and staff.

These actions come after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) rolled back mask recommendations, and moved most of Minnesota out of the high risk range. Employees and visitors can continue wearing masks if they choose, based on their personal circumstances.

"In light of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our state, and consistent with updated mask-related guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are lifting the statewide requirement for face coverings in Judicial Branch facilities," said Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea.

Businesses, major retailers and government agencies across the country have been lifting mask mandates, the first major rollback of masking recommendations in two years. Los Angeles County, New York City and other major cities have already lifted mask mandates.

Minneapolis is continuing to require masks in its city offices and public buildings. City officials continue to monitor the health data to determine how long it will stay in place, said city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

Ramsey County officials are lifting the mask mandate in their buildings, but St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is continuing to require masks in city buildings and libraries.

The order from Gildea continues to require that state district courts, appellate courts, and other judicial branch facilities meet conditions established by its COVID-19 preparedness plan to manage in-person activities in a manner that prioritizes health and safety.

She didn't rule out imposing new requirements if cases start to rise dramatically.

Hennepin County will be lifting its mask requirement Monday for its 8,500 employees and numerous visitors to county buildings. Visitors could still be required to wear masks in certain county buildings, such as correctional, detention, and health care buildings.

Building signage is being updated accordingly. Hennepin County will continue to provide masks for employees and visitors who request them.

If the level of people with COVID-19 increases, the county will notify employees and visitors if masks are again required in county buildings, said Susan Palchick, the county's public health director.