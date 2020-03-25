The Minnesota Department of Corrections is urging the state courts to hold all hearings for inmates remotely, after some judges insisted they appear in-person, increasing the risk for spreading coronavirus.

“As you can surely appreciate, transferring prisoners between state correctional facilities, county jails, and courthouses presents serious risks of introducing COVID-19 into state prisons, where it could spread rapidly and to other inmates as well as correctional staff who are absolutely essential to provide security during this pandemic,” DOC Deputy Commissioner for Organizational Services Michelle Smith wrote in a e-mail dated Wednesday.

Smith sent the e-mail to Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea and State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba.

Smith pleaded with the two to take “immediate action” to rectify the situation. Smith wrote that although Gildea issued a previous order allowing inmates to appear for hearings via teleconference instead of in-person, some judges “have insisted upon the transport of prisoners to court and denied ITV (interactive video teleconference) requests.”

Smith did not specify which judges or in which counties the in-person appearances were being demanded. She noted that “many” judges have agreed to either continue inmates’ hearings or hold them via teleconference.

“Given the inconsistent applications by district courts … we respectfully request that you take immediate action,” Smith wrote. “…we urge you to issue an amended order that requires all hearings for those already in state prisons to be conducted remotely, including by ITV, or suspended until this public health crisis is over.”

DOC facilities are equipped to hold teleconference hearings, Smith added.

Smith warned that the Minnesota Department of Health told the DOC that inmates being admitted or readmitted into facilities after being outside should be quarantined for 14 days.

“The DOC does not have the capacity to quarantine every offender that may need to appear for a court hearing for that length of time,” she wrote.

The virus had infected 287 Minnesotans as of Wednesday, and upended nearly ever aspect of life across the state, country and world.

Gildea began issuing several orders starting March 13 to limit the possibility of exposure to inmates, court staff, attorneys and the public. She issued more dramatic restrictions in an order Friday, postponing all new trials until at least April 22.

While Gildea’s orders have strongly encouraged that hearings be held remotely when possible, they have also allowed the option of holding them in-person at a judge’s discretion.