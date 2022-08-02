DFL U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner sat at the center of a long table of congressional candidates at Farmfest on Tuesday – and the prominent staging didn't disappoint.

Even if they avoided saying each other's name.

The two-term Second District congresswoman and the former Marine pushed their competing agricultural priorities during a roughly hourlong panel at the annual industry gathering in Redwood County. Craig highlighted her bill to enact year-round E15 ethanol blend at gas pumps nationwide, while Kistner vowed to refocus the upcoming farm bill on "production agriculture."

"What you get from the Biden administration was a shift to focus onto climate change and other issues," said Kistner. The farm bill is the massive, once-every-five-years spending package on everything from farm insurance to nutrition to rural broadband. The current law expires in 2023. "The direction of the farm bill will go with who controls Congress and those sub-committees."

Brandishing bipartisan credentials, Craig said her voting record frequently aligns with Republican colleagues, including Rep. Pete Stauber from northern Minnesota's Eighth District. A member of the House Agriculture Committee, Craig also nodded to a fight during the Trump administration over waivers for oil refineries.

"Are you going to support big oil or are you going to support family farmers?" Craig told the audience, indicating she sided with the ag producers in her district. "I've made my choice."

In a rematch of 2020, Craig and Kistner are vying to represent the Second District spanning farmland and suburbs from Hastings to Le Sueur County. Their forum wasn't expected to be the marquee event of Farmfest's first day, as a separate panel featuring the First District candidates – Republican Brad Finstad and DFLer Jeff Ettinger – was slated to open the morning.

Next Tuesday, voters in southern Minnesota's First District will go to the polls in a special election to choose a replacement for GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died earlier this year. Also on the ballot is a primary election where voters will select candidates to run for the seat in November.

But moments before the candidates took the stage, Ettinger's campaign reported the former CEO of Hormel had tested positive for COVID and would be self-isolating at home in Austin.

Farmfest congressional candidate forum

In lieu of Ettinger's participation, a moderator read a statement from Ettinger saying the candidate would have spoken to "rising costs" for ag producers, referencing the historic inflation many farmers are contending with this growing season. The DFLer's absence opened up a pathway for Finstad, a farmer from Brown County and former USDA official in the Trump administration, to largely go unchallenged on a topic he boasted expertise.

"I've been scooping manure since I was at a young age," opened Finstad. "And unfortunately, that's probably prepared me for politics."

GOP State Rep. Jeremy Munson, who is challenging Finstad in the primary for the November race, invoked his rural roots, saying he empathized with the need for immigration after speaking with hog farmers unable to find labor.

"We do need to lower the red tape to make sure we can process these applications in time," said Munson.

Two other First District candidates, Democrat James Rainwater and Richard Reisdorf of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, also participated.

During the second forum Tuesday morning, candidates from the Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Districts joined Craig and Kistner, each attempting to draw distinctions with their opponents. But to an audience of mostly agricultural industry officials and producers, the rhetoric on inflation, estate taxes and biofuels sounded similar across party lines.

During his allotted minute response to a question about biofuels, Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber reiterated his support for year-round sale of E15, saying biofuels will be "even a bigger part of the conversation" on clean energy." His DFL opponent, state Rep. Jen Schultz, concurred with the candidate seated to her right.

"It's cheaper, apparently lowers our carbon footprint, and it serves the duel purpose," said Schultz, "diversifying your commodities."

The panels also discussed the plight of the family farm, though members differed on whether industry concentration or onerous tax policy was to blame. Afterward, farmer Jerome Graff of rural Brown County said he sensed politicians are often misleading when they say, "We've got a problem with the size of the family farm."

"Well, Cargill — that's a family operation," said Graff, referencing the Minnesota-based global food corporation.

Greg Bartz, who farms near Sleepy Eye, said Minnesota's tax policy discourages farmers from passing down operations to children, and he'd like the state to reduce the estate tax.

Bartz watched the first morning debate with a fellow Minnesota farmer and posed him a telling question. "I asked him, 'Where will you retire — to South Dakota? Like everyone else does?"

He added that a popular answer is Florida, though Tuesday's 100-degree-approaching temperatures felt swampy enough.