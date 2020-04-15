Another 114 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were confirmed Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

That brings the total number of known positive cases in the state to 1,809, although 940 have since recovered and were released from isolation.

The new coronavirus has claimed the lives of 87 Minnesotans.

Another 20 cases required hospital care since Tuesday, including 18 who needed intensive care. So far, 445 people have been hospitalized due to complications of the virus.

Just over 1,000 COVID-19 tests were processed Tuesday and so far 40,242 patient samples have been tested for the virus.

As the pandemic continues to take a toll in Minnesota, state officials are working to obtain the supplies needed to broaden testing as well as protect health care workers.

The state is awaiting delivery of 6.4 million face masks and 1.6 million N95 respirators, which are masks that fit tighter.

Although hospitalizations are generally increasing, along with the need for intensive care, the state’s hospitals are not yet stretched to capacity.

There were about 280 intensive care beds available and 780 respirators not in use as of Tuesday, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.