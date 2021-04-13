Minnesota temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson doses following reports on Tuesday of severe blood clots in six U.S. women days after receiving their shots.

The pause was recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while they investigated the causes of the rare clots, which occurred in women ages 18 to 49 in the second week after being vaccinated. One woman died and another was hospitalized in critical condition as of Tuesday.

While the single-dose J&J vaccine represented only 5% of the 3.3 million doses administered in Minnesota so far, its supplies were increasing and the suspension will disrupt the state's steady vaccination progress. Roughly 18,200 doses had been slated for delivery to providers in Minnesota this week through the state and a federal pharmacy contract program.

"While this issue appears to be extremely rare, CDC and FDA are acting in a very cautious manner that underscores our commitment to vaccine safety," said state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who received the J&J vaccine in a public event last month. "We will be closely monitoring the federal review process and use that information to help guide our efforts here in Minnesota in the days ahead."

None of the reported complications involved people in Minnesota, where roughly 184,000 people have received J&J shots as part of the state's vaccine allocation.

The state's COVID-19 website lists a total of 246,300 doses of J&J vaccine delivered to Minnesota. That doesn't include other allocations of COVID-19 vaccine into Minnesota through sources such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Indian Health Service.

Minnesota temporarily suspended COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com

Gov. Tim Walz and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty also received J&J vaccine in a public event. Walz is scheduled on Tuesday to discuss vaccine progress at an event at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, which will be the site of a new vaccine clinic starting later this week.

The Fairgrounds site is not expected to be immediately disrupted by the J&J pause, because it was going to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the first few weeks and then J&J vaccine later. People slated to receive J&J vaccine in appointments at other locations this week will likely be contacted by their providers to reschedule.

"We expect it to be a matter of days for this pause," said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner.

Federal officials said the pause was motivated in part by the nature of the clots, which included a rare combination of low blood platelets. The blood-thinning medication heparin is commonly used to treat clots but could be hazardous if used in these situations.

"It's their occurrence together that makes a pattern and that pattern is very, very similar to what was seen in Europe with another vaccine," said Dr. Peter Marks, FDA director center for biologics evaluation and research. "So I think we have to take the time to make sure we understand this complication and we address it properly."

The vaccine in Europe with similar rare complications is made by AstraZeneca and has not been approved for use in the U.S. Both use an adenovirus as a vector to deliver the vaccine and to produce an immune response and work very differently than the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that have not produced the same complications. State and federal health officials said the clots and side effects in these rare cases are very different from the mild flu-like symptoms that many people encounter in the first days after their shots.

While the complications are rare given that nearly 7 million doses of J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., federal health officials wanted to alert providers in part because of the risk of treating it incorrectly with heparin.

State and federal health officials encouraged people to notify their doctors if they develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination.

Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine immunology specialist at Mayo Clinic, supported the pause even though this type of clot, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, ordinarily occurs in 5 to 15 cases per million people. That general rate is higher than what is seen among vaccine recipients.

"This is very rare," Poland said. "It's unclear whether this risk is any different from the background rate."

Even so, pausing use of the vaccine to examine the issue makes sense, Poland said, because the case reports suggest patients with the problem have low levels of platelets and are producing anti-platelet factor 4 antibodies — neither of which would be expected.

"If you've received a dose, for the next 30 days you want to monitor and seek medical attention if you have bruising, if you're getting little pinpoint red spots on your extremities, if you're developing an unusual headache, visual loss, abdominal pain that's new, different or persistent," Poland said. "Basically any new symptom that is noticeably different than what you've had and [is] persistent is a reason to be evaluated."

Staff writer Christopher Snowbeck contributed to this article.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744