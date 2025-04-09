Minnesota cancels invasive moth treatment after federal funds cut

For the first time in two decades, Minnesota will not spray this spring to slow the spread of an invasive moth that has been threatening the state’s forests.
The state never received promised funds for the annual treatment against spongy moth — formally called gypsy moth — from the U.S Department of Agriculture, putting the future of the program, and thousands of acres of woods, at risk.
The funding has been delayed under the Trump administration and it is uncertain when, if, at all, it will come through, according to a statement from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
There is only a small window of time in the spring when the pesticide is effective at killing the invasive caterpillars — almost immediately after they hatch in May, said Mark Abrahamson, the plant protection division director for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).
The state is hopeful some of the funds will be released by the end of the year to allow it to continue a vital summertime survey that shows foresters where in the state the moth is starting to spread.
USDA officials did not respond to requests for an interview.
The state had been planning to spray a total of 2,700 acres of forests in Anoka, Carlton, Itasca, St. Louis and Winona counties.
Spongy moths are native to Europe and have been working westward since infesting the east coast more than a century ago. They can devastate more than 300 types of host trees and shrubs in North America, eating off their leaves and causing widespread defoliation. They seem to target oaks, birch and aspen, Abrahamson said.