Minnesota’s top budget official is expecting the state to slip into the red for the first time in years, as revenue drops and costs increase to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
An updated budget projection on Tuesday is likely to show the first notable deficit since the state crawled its way out of the Great Recession, triggering a little-known state law that allows lawmakers to dip into a more than $2 billion reserve fund to stop the bleeding.
“I can’t imagine we’re not in a deficit situation,” said Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans this week, qualifying that he hasn’t seen the final numbers yet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
