The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is lowering the water level of Lake Christina in west central Minnesota.

Drawdowns are part of an adaptive management approach for the lake, which is in Douglas and Grant counties and mostly closed to motorized watercraft. It is partially a migratory waterfowl feeding and resting area. A permanent pump system will lower the lake at least 2 feet below the historical average water level.

"The purpose of the drawdown is to increase the chances of winter die-off of unwanted fish populations that have negative impacts on water quality and aquatic vegetation," said Nicholas Brown, a wildlife lakes/Red River Basin specialist for the department, in a statement. "An added benefit is to allow more sunlight to get to the lake bottom to stimulate native plant growth in the early growing season next year."

The plan is hoped to be a long-term boon to hunters, since the lake's emergent plant vegetation can help provide cover. But lower water levels during the drawdown may temporarily make access difficult for larger boats.

REID FORGRAVE

DULUTH

New freighter makes Duluth-Superior Harbor debut

The freshly christened Mark W. Barker made its Port of Duluth-Superior debut, cruising in beneath the Aerial Lift Bridge earlier this week. The freighter, recently built in Sturgeon Lake, Wis., entered into service in July.

The 639-footer came in carrying about 22,000 tons of salt and left with a load of iron ore.

The Mark W. Barker, part of Interlake Steamship Company's fleet, is made in part from Minnesota iron ore and has a carrying capacity of 26,000 gross tons. It was built for versatility and to minimize environmental impact. It can carry both bulk cargo and non-free flowing material such as wind turbine blades.

Deb DeLuca of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority said the ship will help usher in the "next generation of vessels in our port and across the Great Lakes."

Its "versatility and environmental efficiency will make it a tremendous asset in our nation's supply chains," she said in a news release.

CHRISTA LAWLER

DULUTH

Home tour highlights mid-century modern

A Duluth Preservation Alliance annual home tour this month shows off the city's mid-century modern architecture.

The Sept. 18 self-guided tour includes entry into a half-dozen houses, including a beachfront Park Point house and a Superior Street treehouse-like home built in 1959. It sits atop a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows to Lake Superior.

Buy the $25 tickets at duluthpreservation.org.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH