Four tribes in Minnesota received more than $1 million under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve road safety on tribal lands.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa received $814,519 for a pathway and signage project. The Red Lake Band of Chippewa received $300,000 to improve pedestrian safety and walkability at the Red Lake Nation Hospital Compound in Red Lake. The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa received $10,000 to update a transportation plan. And the Upper Sioux Community received $15,000 to develop a transportation safety plan.

JANET MOORE

MANKATO

Trees to be removed near waterfall at Minneopa State Park

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources last week removed 20 trees from the waterfall area in Minneopa State Park.

The waterfalls were closed to the public for three days during the removal.

Among the 20 trees removed were 17 ash trees, a storm-damaged red oak and two sugar maples that were in declining health.

While emerald ash borer has not been confirmed within Minneopa State Park, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found infested ash trees about four miles away from the park late last year. That means it's likely that emerald ash borer will infest ash trees at Minneopa State Park in the coming years, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Trees infested with the invasive insect die within a few years and can be hazardous as they're dying.

The removed trees will be replaced, although the state agency has yet to determine a timeline for their replacement.

REID FORGRAVE

DULUTH

Police department announces formation of Behavioral Health Unit

The Duluth Police Department has combined its co-responder mental health (CORE) and Substance Abuse Response (SURT) teams to create the Behavioral Health Unit — a collaboration that includes social workers, a registered nurse, peer recovery specialists and a handful of law enforcement officials.

According to the police department, behavioral health issues are a substantial percentage of 911 calls. The collaboration is expected to reduce the number of calls for service.

When CORE started in 2018, it paired a police officer with an advocate for the homeless who went on mental health calls and directed people to resources ranging from food shelves to detox to missionaries. SURT started the same year, developed as part of a federal overdose outreach grant through the Bureau of Justice Assistance. Its focus was redirecting people with substance abuse issues away from the criminal justice system and toward recovery.

All of these services remain available through the Behavioral Health Unit, according to a news release from the police department.

CHRISTA LAWLER