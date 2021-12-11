MINNESOTA

Townships eligible for $107M in federal stimulus

Minnesota townships have received an extension of the deadline to apply for about $107 million in federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. The deadline had been Oct. 31, but was recently extended to April 30.

According to the Minnesota Association of Townships, nearly all of the state's 1,780 townships will be eligible to receive stimulus money, which is limited to 75% of a township's 2019 budget. White Bear Township in Ramsey County is eligible for up to $1.34 million, the largest amount of any township.

The top 10 are rounded out by Big Lake, Baldwin, Livonia and Becker townships in Sherburne County; Credit River in Scott County; Linwood in Anoka County; Thomson in Carlton County; Chisago Lake in Chisago County, and La Grand in Douglas County. Those townships are eligible to apply for amounts from $510,000-$900,000.

Nearly 300 townships are eligible for $100,000 or more, while about 280 townships will qualify for the smallest eligible grants of $10,000.

Under the law, the money may be used in four broad categories: responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; premium pay for essential employees; lost revenue replacement, and infrastructure investment.

JOHN REINAN

MINNESOTA

Parks, trails to get $12M from Legacy Amendment

Parks and trails across Minnesota are in line for $12.2 million in grants from the state's Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment. The grants must be approved by the Legislature, which is expected to sign off on them.

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission approved the 20 grantees, which by law must be parks and trails deemed of regional or statewide significance.

Those in line for funding include Spirit Mountain Recreation Area in Duluth, Gull Lake Trail in Cass County, Granite Falls Memorial Park, the Cannon Valley Trail, Big Elk Lake Park in Sherburne County and the Winona Bluffs Traverse.

The commission also is creating a fund of more than $200,000 dedicated to creating opportunities for underserved communities, said Renee Mattson, the commission's executive director.

JOHN REINAN

ST. LOUIS COUNTY

County to purchase body cameras for deputies

After years of increases in deadly force encounters, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office plans to purchase body cameras for its deputies.

The county board will vote Dec. 14 to authorize $790,000 in spending over five years, with money paying for 110 cameras, accessories and other equipment. The office would like public comment on their use and implementation. The policy is found at stlouiscountymn.gov/sheriff. Public comment can be submitted at slcsheriff@stlouismn.gov, by calling 218-336-4347 or by speaking publicly at the Dec. 14 meeting.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH