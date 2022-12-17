St. Louis County's approximate 165 public works employees who are organized under Teamsters Local 320, including snowplow drivers, are expected to authorize a strike on Monday when members vote on a final contract offered by the county.

With its new three-year contract, the union is asking for a 4% raise this year and 3% the two following years, a $500 yearly bonus and $500 annual reimbursement for winter gear and high-visibility safety equipment. The county is offering a 3% general wage increase each year, with eligible employees getting step increases up to 3.88% each year and a one-time payment of $400 and a $150 stipend for winter wear and safety-related items, in addition to $200 for footwear, according to St. Louis County.

Teamsters president Erik Skoog said members will likely not accept the proposed contract, which will automatically authorize a strike. A spokesperson for the county said the settlement is "fair and equitable to both our employees in Public Works Highway Maintenance Division and to the residents and businesses we serve."

Once the union notifies the state of its intent to strike, there is a 10-day cooling-off period and both parties will go back to the table. If an agreement isn't made, there is a window for when the union members could strike.

"We're going to be extremely deliberate," Skoog said.

St. Louis County snowplow drivers picketed outside of public works facilities in Duluth, Ely, Cook, Hibbing and Virginia in January 2020 as snow fell in northeastern Minnesota. Supervisors and licensed operators from other departments were dispatched to clear roads.

It ended five days and a foot of snow later.

CHRISTA LAWLER

ARROWHEAD

Federal grant aids moose habitat restoration

A new federal grant will fund Minnesota Department of Natural Resources planning for large-scale moose habitat restoration in northeastern Minnesota.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation award is worth $443,600 for restoration of three separate areas, ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 contiguous acres each.

Tribal, federal, county and other partners helped develop the approach and signed letters of support for the DNR's grant application, which was one of 55 chosen nationwide from more than 500 applications.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

AUSTIN

Hormel Foods makes best-run companies list

Hormel Foods Corp. was once again named to an annual list of the best-run companies in the U.S.

Published in the Wall Street Journal, the Drucker Institute's 2022 Management's Top 250 list ranks companies on factors from innovation to financial compensation, social responsibility and customer satisfaction.

Hormel was ranked 160.

"We have an unwavering focus on delivering on our financial, business and corporate responsibility goals, and an equally strong commitment to team members, shareholders and customers," Hormel Foods CEO and President James Snee said in a statement.

The Drucker Institute is part of the Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, Calif. Its annual list ranks companies publicly traded on the New York or Nasdaq stock exchanges.

TREY MEWES