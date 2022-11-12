Northeastern Minnesota's Judy Garland Museum is able to purchase land next to its property thanks to a donation from a Superior, Wis., credit union.

A $125,000 offer on the green space next to Garland's first home — part of a larger museum on Hwy. 169 — was listed for sale in recent months. The museum, which has long had permission from the landowners to use the treed property, had the right of first refusal. It had raised 65% through the first week of November, and Superior Choice Credit Union said last week it would donate the rest, helping the museum meet a deadline.

"This land purchase and robust partnership will enable the museum to expand their offerings and allow for more children to experience interactive learning," said credit union president Tim Foster, in a news release.

The museum includes the Children's Discovery Museum.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

LITTLE FALLS

Morrison Co. renews plea for info on Brisk homicide

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office renewed this week a plea for the public's help in the murder investigation of Terrence "Terry" Brisk, who was shot with his own rifle while hunting on Nov. 7, 2016, about 10 miles north of Little Falls.

"Based on evidence at the scene, the suspect was in close proximity to [Brisk] and we believe that [Brisk] and the suspect would have interacted prior to the homicide taking place," Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a media release. "Our office continues to review physical evidence collected and with technology evolving, we continue to pursue avenues to keep this case active."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Officials are asking anyone with information — even if they aren't sure the information is important to share — to call the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233 or share the tip online at crimestoppersmn.org.

Authorities are offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

JENNY BERG

ROCHESTER

Olmsted housing director to join national task force

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn has been named to a national task force on housing affordability.

More than 30 county officials from across the U.S. are joining the National Association of Counties Housing Task Force to examine local government-led efforts to address the cost of housing.

"When Olmsted County residents struggle to find an affordable place to call home, they are unable to fully contribute to our community," Dunn said in a statement. "... I hope we can bring some innovative ideas into our community and help other counties across the country learn from our experiences."

TREY MEWES