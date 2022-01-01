The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Duluth next weekend. The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club hosts the event in the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's Symphony Hall Friday and Saturday.

Screenings include "Breaking Trail," a documentary about Duluth resident Emily Ford's 1,200-mile thru-hike of Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail last year. It was shown at the Banff film festival in November. Tickets are $20 at ticketmaster.com and face masks are required.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

ST. CLOUD

Diaper drive aims to collect 150,000 diapers for the needy

Organizers of the Operation Baby New Year diaper drive in St. Cloud are aiming to collect 150,000 diapers this year, which would bring total donations to more than 1.17 million diapers since the operation began in 2015.

The organization's founder, Justin Lewandowski, started the diaper drive after learning local charity organizations needed diapers for low-income families. Diapers are distributed to local nonprofits, shelters, organizations and food shelves.

Donations are being accepted at six St. Cloud sites. From 4-8 p.m. Sunday , organizers will reveal the number of donations at a party at Pioneer Place on Fifth.

JENNY BERG

WABASHA

City identifies ag business, tourism, culture as growth drivers

Growth in the Mississippi River city of Wabasha could come from a focus on agricultural businesses, tourism and arts and culture, a city agency concluded in drawing up a strategic plan.

The Wabasha Port Authority listed those areas and others as priorities in a recently adopted document. The authority also noted the need for housing and recommended that child care be treated as "basic community infrastructure."

The port's plan also noted that the city is working to develop a barge terminal to manage sand from river dredging by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

JOHN REINAN

ST. PETER

Trash collection fees to remain steady in 2022

Residents of St. Peter should see no increase in trash and recycling collection fees this year, according to a planning document prepared for the City Council. Heads of city departments, including Public Works, made the recommendation after assessing the city's refuse, recycling and composting programs. The city's fledgling food-waste disposal program is off to a good start, but "participation needs to grow significantly," the planners noted.

Also, at a workshop this week, the council is expected to discuss whether the city should sign onto a statewide legal settlement with major opioid producers and distributors. By signing the agreement, St. Peter would be eligible to receive funds for opioid education, treatment and prevention programs through Nicollet County.

JOHN REINAN