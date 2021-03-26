The state tournament field for boys' hockey is set after the final slate of section championships on Thursday night, which included a hat-trick for Gentry Academy's Nick Sajevic's and another dominant performance by Maple Grove.

The field in Class 2A: Andover, Eden Prairie, Hill-Murray, Lakeville South, Maple Grove, Moorhead, St. Thomas Academy and Wayzata.

The field in Class 1A: Delano, Dodge County, East Grand Forks, Gentry Academy, Hermantown, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Little Falls and Northern Lakes.

Seeds are expected to be announced Friday.

Complete stories, box scores and schedules are on our boys' hockey hub.

Maple Grove 7, Centennial 0

Maple Grove offset its losses in perfection and status two weeks ago with insight gained for the season's most meaningful games.

Senior defenseman Henry Nelson's goal just 53 seconds into the Class 2A, Section 5 championship game Thursday ignited the second-ranked Crimson.

A trio of first-period goals started what became a 7-0 victory against Centennial.

Complete story

Gentry Academy 7, Mahtomedi 3

Is it better to be good than lucky? Or is being lucky preferable to being good?

Nick Sajevic has such an abundance of speed, plethora of shooting skills and bounty of puck savvy that luck doesn't really fit into his game-breaking formula.

Which brings us to the Gentry Academy senior forward's goal to end the first period during the Stars' 7-3 victory over Mahtomedi on Thursday night in the Class 1A, Section 4 championship at the TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights.

Complete story

Thursday's boxscores

Video highlights from section finals

High school boys' hockey hub

Star Tribune high school sports page

Purchase state tournament livestreams