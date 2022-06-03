Minnesota Aurora FC earned its first USL W League victory on Thursday — 2-0 over Kaw Valley FC at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo.

Jelena Zbiljic and Morgan Stone each scored goals for Aurora, which opened its season with a 1-1 draw with Green Bay on May 26. Zbiljic scored in the 40th minute and Stone in the 53rd minute.

"We had a lot of scoring opportunities in this game and it definitely felt good to take advantage of two of them and put them away," Aurora coach Nicole Lukic said.

Goalkeeper Sarah Fuller recorded the shutout for Aurora (1-0-1).

• The Big Ten Conference honored 93 athletes for the Gophers as Academic All-Big Ten selections for the spring and at-large seasons. All had cumulative grade-point averages of 3.0 or higher. The women's track and field/cross-country programs (25) and rowing (24) had the most honorees.

• St. Benedict tennis coach Michael Engdahl resigned after six seasons to pursue other opportunities in the sport.