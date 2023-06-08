The Minnesota Aurora remained unbeaten but allowed their first goal of the season in a 6-1 USL W League victory over the Chicago Dutch Lions in front of 4,874 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
Hannah Adler scored three goals for the Aurora, who are 5-0 and have outscored opponents 26-1.
The Aurora's next game is Sunday at Chicago City SC.
