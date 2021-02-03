EXPECTED SIGNINGS

Wednesday is the first day of the regular signing period for Division I and Division II football. A one-month early signing period for Division I and II football began on Dec. 16. The initial signing day for athletes in all other Division I and II sports was Nov. 11. Athletes can continue to sign through Aug. 1.

Cross Country • Girls

• Grace Link, Wayzata: North Dakota St.

FOOTBALL

• Jake Anderson, Prior Lake: SW Minnesota St.

• Isaac Ask, Farmington: Mary

• David Ayeni, Anoka: St. Thomas

• Ethan Bachmann, Chaska: Sioux Falls

• Luke Bodine, Wayzata: Mary

• Connor Braaten, Cambridge-Isanti: MSU Moorhead

• David Collins, St. Michael-Albertville: Bemidji St.

• Drew Conte, Annandale: Sioux Falls

• Jon Elliott, Lakeville South: Mary

• Chris Ewing, Chanhassen: Bemidji State

• Logan Freeburg, Lakeville North: MSU Moorhead

• Peter Grefe, Minnetonka: Minn. Duluth

• Joe Grillo, Lakeville North: Minn. Duluth

• Luke Gunderson, Buffalo: Northern State

• Isaac Hagstrom, Annandale: Bemidji State

• Tristan Hoppe, Hutchinson: Sioux Falls

• Bill Ketola, Mounds View: Bemidji State

• Adam Kiatamba, Anoka: SW Minnesota State

• Joe Kohlbeck, Prior Lake: Sioux Falls

• Cade Kramer, Eden Prairie: Minn. Duluth

• Jason LaGrange, Prior Lake: Sioux Falls

• Logan Leonard, Mound Westonka: Augustana

• Nick Marinaro, Benilde-St. Margaret's: Dartmouth

• Quincy Maybin, Farmington: Bemidji St.

• Sam McEnelly, Waconia: Winona State

• Michael McIntyre, Osseo: Mary

• Cam Miller, Prior Lake: Minn. Duluth

• Kage Montoya, Chaska: Minn. Duluth

• Tyler Nebelung, Anoka: SW Minnesota State

• Kyle Newham, Farmington: Mary

• Harrison Regier, Lakeville North: Minn. Duluth

• Tyler Shaver, Prior Lake: Bemidji State

• Kaleb Skelly, Spring Lake Park: Northern State

• Kellen Stewart, Eastview: SW Minnesota State

• Sam Valor, Monticello: Davidson

• Cole Zwiefel, Chaska: MSU Mankato

Hockey • Girls

• Alexandra Pellicci, Prior Lake: Harvard

Nordic Skiing • Boys

• Colin Freed, Wayzata: Michigan Tech

Nordic Skiing • Girls

• Ingrid Halverson, Wayzata: Michigan Tech

• Lauren McCollor, Wayzata: N. Michigan

Softball

• Faith Daehlin, Lakeville North: North Dakota St.

Track and Field • Girls

• Josie Liebl, Lakeville North: St. Thomas