EXPECTED SIGNINGS
Wednesday is the first day of the regular signing period for Division I and Division II football. A one-month early signing period for Division I and II football began on Dec. 16. The initial signing day for athletes in all other Division I and II sports was Nov. 11. Athletes can continue to sign through Aug. 1.
Cross Country • Girls
• Grace Link, Wayzata: North Dakota St.
FOOTBALL
• Jake Anderson, Prior Lake: SW Minnesota St.
• Isaac Ask, Farmington: Mary
• David Ayeni, Anoka: St. Thomas
• Ethan Bachmann, Chaska: Sioux Falls
• Luke Bodine, Wayzata: Mary
• Connor Braaten, Cambridge-Isanti: MSU Moorhead
• David Collins, St. Michael-Albertville: Bemidji St.
• Drew Conte, Annandale: Sioux Falls
• Jon Elliott, Lakeville South: Mary
• Chris Ewing, Chanhassen: Bemidji State
• Logan Freeburg, Lakeville North: MSU Moorhead
• Peter Grefe, Minnetonka: Minn. Duluth
• Joe Grillo, Lakeville North: Minn. Duluth
• Luke Gunderson, Buffalo: Northern State
• Isaac Hagstrom, Annandale: Bemidji State
• Tristan Hoppe, Hutchinson: Sioux Falls
• Bill Ketola, Mounds View: Bemidji State
• Adam Kiatamba, Anoka: SW Minnesota State
• Joe Kohlbeck, Prior Lake: Sioux Falls
• Cade Kramer, Eden Prairie: Minn. Duluth
• Jason LaGrange, Prior Lake: Sioux Falls
• Logan Leonard, Mound Westonka: Augustana
• Nick Marinaro, Benilde-St. Margaret's: Dartmouth
• Quincy Maybin, Farmington: Bemidji St.
• Sam McEnelly, Waconia: Winona State
• Michael McIntyre, Osseo: Mary
• Cam Miller, Prior Lake: Minn. Duluth
• Kage Montoya, Chaska: Minn. Duluth
• Tyler Nebelung, Anoka: SW Minnesota State
• Kyle Newham, Farmington: Mary
• Harrison Regier, Lakeville North: Minn. Duluth
• Tyler Shaver, Prior Lake: Bemidji State
• Kaleb Skelly, Spring Lake Park: Northern State
• Kellen Stewart, Eastview: SW Minnesota State
• Sam Valor, Monticello: Davidson
• Cole Zwiefel, Chaska: MSU Mankato
Hockey • Girls
• Alexandra Pellicci, Prior Lake: Harvard
Nordic Skiing • Boys
• Colin Freed, Wayzata: Michigan Tech
Nordic Skiing • Girls
• Ingrid Halverson, Wayzata: Michigan Tech
• Lauren McCollor, Wayzata: N. Michigan
Softball
• Faith Daehlin, Lakeville North: North Dakota St.
Track and Field • Girls
• Josie Liebl, Lakeville North: St. Thomas