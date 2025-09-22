Minnesota Court of Appeals throws out conviction, rules school bus stop signs must be fully extended

The most recent data in Minnesota shows that more than 700,000 children are transported on school buses each year.
One of the most visible elements of that transportation is the extended stop sign arm with flashing red lights that indicate a bus has stopped to open its doors and let a student on or off. State law requires that once those safety measures are initiated, all traffic on the road must come to a halt.
On Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals clarified when drivers have to stop their vehicles for that safety measure. In doing so, the three-member panel overturned a jury’s guilty verdict against a Baxter, Minn., woman for not stopping for a school bus.
The opinion, written by Judge Louise Bjorkman, focuses on what exactly the Legislature meant when it wrote that drivers must stop once a bus “extends” its stop-signal arm.
In 2024, Allison Waln was charged with failing to stop for a school bus in Crow Wing County. She fought the charge, and a one-day trial commenced. Evidence showed that the bus driver had turned on amber flashing lights when Waln’s truck was 200 or 300 feet away before bringing the bus to a complete stop. When the bus driver opened the door — triggering the extension of its stop-signal arm, red flashing lights and a video recording — Waln’s truck continued its approach. The bus driver then physically held his arm up to stop any children from getting off the bus as Waln’s truck drove past. The driver wrote a report, and Waln was given a ticket after police reviewed the incident. Waln admitted to police she was driving the truck.
At trial, she testified that she drove by the bus but did not see any yellow flashing lights or the stop-signal arm, and red lights only appeared once she was already passing the bus.
The jury found Waln guilty, and she was told to pay a $660 fine. Waln appealed.
In overturning that verdict, the Court of Appeals ruled that the moment a driver needs to stop for a school bus is when the stop-signal arm is fully extended, not when it is in the process of being extended. In Waln’s case, it took about two seconds for the arm to fully extend.