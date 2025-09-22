Minnesota Court of Appeals throws out conviction, rules school bus stop signs must be fully extended

In 2024, Allison Waln was charged with failing to stop for a school bus in Crow Wing County. She fought the charge, and a one-day trial commenced. Evidence showed that the bus driver had turned on amber flashing lights when Waln’s truck was 200 or 300 feet away before bringing the bus to a complete stop. When the bus driver opened the door — triggering the extension of its stop-signal arm, red flashing lights and a video recording — Waln’s truck continued its approach. The bus driver then physically held his arm up to stop any children from getting off the bus as Waln’s truck drove past. The driver wrote a report, and Waln was given a ticket after police reviewed the incident. Waln admitted to police she was driving the truck.