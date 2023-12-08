Maxwell Woods, the dynamic athlete who led Chanhassen to the Class 5A football championship this fall, is the Associated Press Player of the Year for 2023.
Woods rushed for 1,848 yards and 27 touchdown this season. Two of those touchdowns and 219 of those yards came in Chanhassen's 34-31 overtime victory over St. Thomas Academy in the Class 5A Prep Bowl.
Woods, who was the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year, also stood out as a cornerback and as a kick returner. He's committed to North Dakota State for college.
The All-State backfield includes no Class 6A players. Woods is joined at running back by St. Thomas Academy's Savion Hart, who rushed for 2,655 yards and scored 40 touchdowns this season. Ryan Meagher of Class 1A champion Minneota is the third first-team running back, and the All-State quarterback is Ayden Helder, who led Stewartville to the Class 3A state championship.
The 2023 Associated Press All-State football team, as voted on by statewide media:
Player of the Year
Maxwell Woods, RB, Chanhassen
First team
QB — Ayden Helder, Stewartville
RB — Maxwell Woods, Chanhassen
RB — Savion Hart, St. Thomas Academy
RB — Ryan Meagher, Minneota
WR/TE — KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, Coon Rapids
WR/TE — Carter Holcomb, Rochester Mayo
WR/TE — Cameron Begalle, Andover
OL — Emerson Mandell, Irondale
OL — Will Sather, Eden Prairie
OL — Anton Kedlec, Hutchinson
OL — Wyatt Bell, Rogers
OL — Hayden Broich, Eden Prairie
DL — Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers
DL — Jide Abisari, Prior Lake
DL — Antonio Menard, Lakeville North
DL — Mo Saine, Eden Prairie
LB — Mark Rendl, Forest Lake
LB — Evan Hatton, Mounds View
LB — Mason Carrier, Detroit Lakes
LB — Sam Macy, Chanhassen
DB — Koi Perich, Esko
DB — Owen Kemper, Edina
DB — Luke Dehnicke, Andover
DB — Zashon Rich, Minneapolis North
Kicker/punter — Luke Ryerse, East Ridge
All-purpose — D'Mario Davenport, Andover
Second team
QB — Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge
RB — Charles Langama, Maple Grove
RB — Beau Wiersma, Kingsland
RB — John Warpinski, Edina
WR/TE — Tanner Schmidt, Stillwater
WR/TE — Jalen Smith, Mankato West
WR/TE (tie) — Carter Olson, Springfield
WR/TE (tie) — Jake Schultz, Delano
OL — Tait Anderberg, Lakeville North
OL — Aiden Horel, Prior Lake
OL — Joe Duerr, St. Michael-Albertville
OL — Brycen Lotz, Braham
OL — Azrie Yeager, Minneapolis North
DL — Marcus Whiting, Centennial
DL — Howie Johnson, Forest Lake
DL — Max Mogelson, Two Rivers
DL (tie) — Anaise Dotson, Minneapolis North
DL (tie) — Parker Johnson, Kingsland
LB — Dominic Heim, Eden Prairie
LB — Matthew Heinen, Champlin Park
LB — Wyatt Osterbauer, Buffalo
LB — Kaleb Weikel, Andover
DB — Will Steil, Rocori
DB — Terae Dunn, Eden Prairie
DB — Will Peroutka, Rosemount
DB — Simon Seidl, Hill-Murray
Kicker/punter — Daniel Jackson, Alexandria
All-purpose — Ray James, DeLaSalle
Past Players of the Year
2022 — Carson Hansen, RB, Lakeville South
2021 — Emmett Johnson, RB, Holy Angels
2020 — Trey Feeney, QB, Moorhead
2019 — Jalen Suggs, QB, SMB
2018 — Jason Williamson, RB, Owatonna
2017 — Owen King, QB, Caledonia
2016 — Noah Carlson, RB, Rushford-Peterson
2015 — J.D. Spielman, RB, Eden Prairie
2014 — Ryan Schlichte, QB, Mankato West
2013 — Jacques Perra, QB, Roseville
2012 — Bridgeport Tusler, RB, Osseo
2011 — Philip Nelson, QB, Mankato West
2010 — Reggie Gandy, RB, DeLaSalle
2009 — Seantrel Henderson, OL, Cretin-Derham Hall
2008 — James Peterson, QB, Blaine
2007 — Michael Floyd, WR, Cretin-Derham Hall
2006 — Michael Floyd, WR, Cretin-Derham Hall
2005 — Jake Machacek, RB, Eastview
2004 — Nick Mertens, QB, East Grand Forks
2003 — Nathan Swift, RB, Hutchinson
2002 — John Majeski, RB, Hastings
2001 — Tyler Evans, RB, McLeod West
2000 — Joe Mauer, QB, Cretin-Derham Hall
1999 — Dominique Sims, DB, DeLaSalle
1998 — Thomas Tapeh, RB, St. Paul Johnson
1997 — Ryan Iversen, LB, Eden Prairie
1996 — Brian Day, RB, Brainerd
1995 — Kirk Midthun, QB, Triton