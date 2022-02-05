With more than 700 Afghan refugees arriving in Minnesota, resettlement agencies are mobilizing to set up permanent housing for families — and appealing to volunteers for help.

The Minneapolis-based humanitarian organization Alight, formerly known as the American Refugee Committee, has begun furnishing and stocking housing for 250 families.

Since September, Minnesota has welcomed 721 Afghans. Evacuees who have been waiting in military bases across the country must leave by mid-February. The state aims to have resettled up to 750 people by then.

Sonia Anunciacion is the team leader for Alight's Afghan response project. She began her own advocacy work immediately after the Taliban's takeover of her home country in August. Anunciacion collected donations to deliver to Fort McCoy, a military base in Wisconsin, in September. Alight later hired her to set up housing for newly arrived Afghan families.

"With Alight, it's on a whole different level. There's a lot more people in the community joining in because I'm part of this organization," Anunciacion said.

Annie Nolte-Henning, director of the Americas at Alight, said the group has been working with longtime Afghan residents of Minnesota to learn about the needs of refugees.

"We've really been thoughtful in figuring out: What is it besides shelter that Afghan families need at this moment?" she said. "We know a house is nothing if you don't have dignity, if you don't have joy, if you don't have a sense of comfort and safety."

Here's how you can support the growing Afghan community in Minnesota.

Make a donation

Alight is collecting financial donations to get homes ready. The group is seeking new and gently used household items, including larger furniture. Contact action@wearealight.org for more information.

Alight has also compiled an Amazon wishlist.

"Families are coming with very little; they've been in transition for months, and many have gone through traumatic events in Afghanistan," Anunciacion said.

The International Institute, a St. Paul-based refugee resettlement agency, is also collecting financial donations. The institute provides housing support, immigration assistance, language learning and other services.

"The cost of housing is only one barrier. The availability of housing is another barrier," said Cori Ertz, the group's development director. "The federal government program really only funds about 60 percent of the costs of refugee resettlement. And we really ask for the community to help meet the remainder."

Maggie Habashy, an International Institute board member, has been hosting donation drives.

Hennepin County also has organized an Amazon wishlist that includes clothing, household items, children's toys and winter clothing.

Sponsor a family

Alight encourages people to start fundraisers in their own networks to sponsor Afghan families. Some things to know for those wanting to help:

Setting up a home will cost $4,000. That includes mattresses, couches, sheets, towels and a stocked pantry.

Setting up a kitchen will cost $2,000. That amount stocks a refrigerator and pantry with familiar groceries as well as with small appliances, pots and pans, dishes and a kitchen table.

Setting up a bedroom will cost $1,000. That includes a bed, mattress, sheets, pillows, a duvet, a lamp, a dresser and hangers for the closet.

How to volunteer

Alight encourages groups of friends and family to sign up to help set up houses for Afghan families. You can sign up to volunteer here.

ServeMinnesota, the state's administrator for AmeriCorps resources, is searching for applicants for the Refugee Response Initiative. As a paid AmeriCorps member, you'll serve one of two roles. Resettlement navigators support housing placement, community orientation and case management. Youth services navigators engage with kids ages 0 to 18 in fun, educational activities. Members receive approximately $15 an hour and other benefits.

The Salvation Army is also seeking volunteers to help new arrivals. Contact Suzi.Kissinger@usc.salvationarmy.org for more information.

Help find housing

Landlords interested in renting to Afghan refugees can fill out a form on the agency's website, Ertz said. The most urgent need is for residences with 3 or 4 bedrooms, but all available low-rent housing is welcome.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has also identified the need for 3- to 4-bedroom housing and efficiency units, with rent ranging from $1,300 to $1,700 for 3-bedroom units, $1,600 to $2,000 for four-bedroom units, and $650 to $900 for efficiencies. Contact Seble.Rumicho@state.mn.us with housing leads.

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color.