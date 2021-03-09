The Minnesota Attorney General's Office said Monday that it has reached a settlement with a Wabasha County gym that violated Gov. Tim Walz's orders to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Plainview Wellness Center has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine and to comply with executive orders pertaining to gyms, according to a news release from the office. If the terms of the agreement are violated, the southeast Minnesota gym would be subject to a $25,000 civil penalty.

This is the fourth settlement the Attorney General's Office has reached with businesses that violated Walz's orders.

The gym remained open and invited users to work out and attend fitness classes after Walz ordered fitness establishments to close in late November. The order lasted until Jan. 10.

The Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit on Nov. 24 against the gym. The next day, the office also filed for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction.

The Wabasha County District Court issued a temporary injunction on Dec. 2 and the gym subsequently closed in compliance.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said that enforcement is a last resort.

"The situation is improving but we're not out of the woods yet, so we must all keep following the COVID guidance and restrictions," he said in the release. "My top priority has always been educating Minnesotans about their responsibility and winning voluntary compliance."

All settlement funds go to the state's general fund, the release said.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759