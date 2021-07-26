Minnesota has become the latest state to adopt California's stricter standards for tailpipe emissions and a mandate for automakers to get more zero-emission vehicles onto sales lot.

Since the rules don't take effect until Jan. 1, 2024, for 2025 models, Minnesotans will not likely see an immediate burst of new electric vehicle options at dealerships, but change will come.

Notice of the rules being officially adopted was published Monday in the Minnesota State Register.

It was a costly fight. The state's auto dealers threw themselves into a campaign against the regulation, and Senate Republicans dug in their heels and threatened to withhold state environmental funding until the 11th hour in their unsuccessful effort to force the state to ditch the rules.

The controversy played a role in the early July resignation of Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Commissioner Laura Bishop, whose agency led the push for the so-called clean car rules.

In the end, Gov. Tim Walz prevailed. The clean car rules are a cornerstone of his broad push to get Minnesota to address the climate crisis and cut dangerous greenhouse gas emissions.

Duluth has around a dozen charging stations for electric vehicles in the city with more on the way.

Walz is slated to announce the final adoption of the clean rules Monday at Phillips & Temro Industries, a supplier of home and commercial electric vehicle charging equipment, in Eden Prairie.

